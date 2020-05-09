The Berlinale premiere of directors, in its edition 70 – Shows

Friday 21st of February 2020. Berlin. This year marks seven decades of International Film Festival of Berlin, who, along with Cannes and Venice, is one of the three encounters film most outstanding european.

The air of renewal and new policies in terms of programming are evident with the new address, which is divided between the Italian Carlo Chatrian, the artistic area, and the Dutch Mariette Rissenbeek, in the executive part, after 18 years of management of the popular Dieter Kosslick.

Chatrian, who until 2019 was at the forefront of the meeting of cinema of Locarno, in Switzerland, has emphasized that a festival is made up, primarily, of movies, beyond the glamour of the prominent names this year will parade the red carpet of the Berlinale Palast, the projection room located in the plaza Marlene Dietrich, a legend of German cinema, and, perhaps, berlin’s most famous story.

The new direction of the festival has eliminated two sections, one for the culinary cinema and the cinema with indigenous component.

In the official section involved 18 productions; those that were out of the competition now come in the section Berlinale Special Gala.

In addition, will participate in 15 new productions in the new section Meetings. According to Chatrian, are productions unique that introduce new techniques and narrative styles, movies that needed their own space and show everything that it is possible to express through the language of cinema.

In total, 340 films will be presented from 20 February to first march, which will be dedicated to the public, a fundamental aspect of the profile of the Berlinale.