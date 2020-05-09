The 10 famous more proud of their children’s LGBT – Sheep Pink

The famous, the calls Celebritiesare everywhere, in television programs, television news, newspapers, magazines, movies, series, scenarios, etc.

The famous are a mirror in which we look in society, whether as an example to follow or simply as a target of the gossip.

When the famous dan example on themes of diversity and inclusion, we get up and applaud, because it sets a precedent. If celebs have gay sons, lesbian daughters, children trans, children bisexual and support them publicly, if they feel proud of them, is a great example for the normal citizens, who are faced with the outputs of the wardrobe of their children.

Will Smith

The actor has two sons that have come out of the closet. Jaden, that in the last gala of the Grammys came from the hands of her boyfriend rapperand Willow, in a television program said that is bisexual and who loves men and women equally.

Both Will and his wife have stated on several occasions that they feel very proud of their children and who support them.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Since Shiloh was about three years, we’ve seen in the magazines dress boy and with short hair, something that it provoked many criticisms of Angelina Joliehis mother. Although born with a biological sex-female, Shiloh has always made it clear that it is a boy.

Their parents have expressed its seamless support publicly, in speeches and interviews. The teenager already has 12 years old, and has already started a hormone treatment.

Kim Basinger

The gorgeous daughter of actors Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin is called Irland, and is a model. Ireland Baldwin came out years ago of the closet as a lesbian and we have met several of his girlfriends in the media.

His mother, the great actress of the 90s, Kim Basinger, has always supported.

Gloria Estefan

On the first anniversary of their relationship, Emily Estefan, the daughter of the famous Gloria and Emilio Estefan, introduced us to his girlfriend. It is very much in love with and is very visible in the networks.

Glory had a few years ago a role as the mother of a girl lesbian in Glee, and in an interview stated that he felt very proud, and that if your daughter, in real life, outside lesbian also, she would support and would be very happy.

Sting

Eliot Sumner is the daughter of Sting that he has inherited his musical talent. Eliot is defined gender fluid and is dedicated to the music of very successful way. And it has also become a great reference diversity LGBTsince Eliot Sumner has told openly that she is a lesbian. He lives in London with his girlfriend.

Your father is very proud of her and sometimes act together.

Lucy Vives, the daughter of the famous actor is bisexual and kept it a passionate relationship with Laura Jauregui. When the photos came to light, Carlos Vives made a public statement in favor of love: “this country needs a lot of love, we need love more than hate each other. I’ve always said to my children that in all his actions there is love”.

Cher

Chaz Bono is the child trans of the great and famous Cher. Cher has defended on countless occasions, the rights of your son and the entire LGBT community. It is certainly a very proud mother.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty

The couple of actors is very proud of Stephenhis eldest son, who as he has said: “My name is Stephen. I identify as a man transgender. A…queer…gay…a queen…a nerd fighter…a writer…an artist and a guy who needs a haircut”.

Nacho Vidal

Is the porn actor most famous of Spain, and some years ago also a recognized activist for the rights of children trans. The topic you touch close, your daughter Violeta Vidal. Nacho has been visible in the media this reality, contributing much to the inclusion. He has written a book about her daughter and participated in a documentary film.

Sade

Izaak Theo Adu is the son of the singer Sade and has spent a few months very hard during your transition. In these months you have undergone a surgery and has wanted to make it clear in your social networks that your mother has been there to support you.

Chalize Theron

Like Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron received a lot of criticism for wearing her daughter (born with a biological sex, male) as a child. Recently has confirmed that his tiny seven years old, whom he adopted as a baby, is trans. The actress has supported at all times small, and has not let criticism to interfere in the happiness of his family.

