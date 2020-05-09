Tennis player takes an initiative exceptional in the midst of a pandemic of coronavirus

Dmitrii Baskov, two-time Grand Slam champion, the companion of batting Simona Halep, is now being hailed as a “hero indian”. The tennis moldovan Baskov came to India in January to visit the Academy Ace Tennis. But with the pandemic is causing havoc all over the world, was trapped in Ahmedabad, India.

Repented not of being stranded in a foreign country. Instead, he went out to join a campaign to feed the poor of Ahmedabad. Baskov is involved in the packaging of bread and rice in the Tennis Academy Ace. From there, the packets are supplied to the needy people.

“My friend Pramesh Modi mentioned this (the idea of feeding the poor) and said that yes, it sounds great and the next day we did it and continued day after day,” said Baskov to the ..

“One hundred, 200, 300 packages, and then we realized that we are doing awesome things. It is not a desire or action everyday, now is a natural act of help “.

In addition to his unselfish act of humanity, Baskov also donated blood to help people suffering from thalassemia. The athlete inside him motivated to help others during these strange times. “I am an athlete and nothing more than that, but the desire to help is always with me”, he added.

An extraordinary story of tennis more

Another tennis player in Germany, the current champion of doubles of the French Open Kevin Krawietz is currently working in a local supermarket in Munich, as an act of service to your nation. Double number 13 in the world Krawietz earns 450 euros a week.

“Some of the colleagues here are up at five in the morning. And they are in the store from the five and a half to fill the shelves. In my life, on the other hand, I had the luxury of being able to convert my hobby into a job. ” Krawietz, of 28 years, said Der Spiegel.

With the tour detained until 13 July 2020, some professionals are not really sitting at home and enjoying your break. Instead, they decided to go out and give something back to the society.