Stars before the age of 20

Have not reached its 20 years old and already reap fame and money and they have legions of followers.

While other teens your age are choosing their studies, playing video games and watching movies and series, there are young people involved in them and even the star.

One of them is Millie Bobby Brownm who became world famous in 2016, when he played at Eleven in the series ochentera “Stranger Things”.

Brown received a lot of praises for her role and, along with his companions, became a mass phenomenon. He was born on 19 February 2004.

In this list also it appears Maddie Ziegler, who shot to stardom with just 11 years old by starring in some of the music videos of the singer Sia.

In 2014 the also a songwriter signed and played one of their most successful numbers, “Chandelier”, and in the video appeared to Ziegler, with a wig blonde.‘

The film directed by Andy Muschietti in 2017, ‘It’, has lazando the career of the promising young Sophia Lillis, and ‘A monster calls’.

Sophia Lillis: The film directed by Andy Muschietti in 2017, “It”, has lazando the career of this young promise. Thanks to their appearance on this classic, HBO was set on it for one of their upcoming series: “Sharp Objects”.

Gaten Matarazzo: Another actor emerged from “Stranger Things”. His character, Dustin Henderson, was one of the most endearing of the series and it is one of the most beloved.

Caleb McLaughlin: Companion of Millie Bobby Brown in “Stranger Things,” he is another example of a young, successful and famous. His character in the series, Luke Sinclair, has won the favor of the public and critics.

Lewis MacDougall: In 2016, in the film “A monster calls, Juan Antonio Bayona, Lewis MacDougall managed to thrill the world with his role as Connor, a young man of 12 years.