so were the days of Dennis Rodman in Costa Rica

In July 2012, over 5,000 people were able to observe Dennis Rodman make your own in Costa Ricathe former star of the Chicago Bulls delight in the Palacio de los Deportes in Heredia lovers of basketball, and cheered to the capacity that was present to witness a gathering of the former stars of the NBA vs AND 1.

Dennis Rodman he is remembered worldwide for being part of the golden generation of the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippena team that dominated the basketball world in the decade of the 90s, being led by the legendary coach Phil Jackson.

The race Dennis Rodman was plagued with controversy; the leading is widely remembered for his hair cuts extravagant, multiple tattoos and huge holes in the entire body, in addition he is remembered for bringing a life full of excesses with alcohol and women; a style of life that he was not a stranger in Costa Rica when he was in the 2012.

Jorge Rosich and your friend Alejandro Diaz had the good luck to meet Dennis Rodman at the hotel where he lodged at that time, after having followed their steps after a night of partying in a bar San Jose, the capital city of Costa Rica.

Both are faithful basketball fans, Jorge Rosich was one of the lucky few in the country that had Dennis Rodman too closely, the publicist describes it as a type extravagant and cordial.

“I remember that I behaved quite well, was sitting most of the time. He wore a scarf, a cap of the Bulls and earrings all over her face. There were many bottles and many bodyguards, easy about five or six preventing anyone to come near”, mentioned Jorge Rosich to ESPN.

At the time, Jorge Rosich had to deal with the extensive security with the one that had the two-time All Star NBA in your step three days for Costa Rica, were it not for the contacts that I had in the bar in which Dennis Rodman spent the night prior to the exhibition match, would have been impossible to share power with him.

“I couldn’t get close enough because I had contacts who helped me, these were the ones that I was told that she was already going to the Hotel. It is true what they say Carmen Electra, that he would be the holidays without anyone noticing,” said Jorge Rosich.

“I can tell you that yes there were many women and alcohol around, but I don’t remember that you were doing anything out of the ordinary, I was enjoying quietly-style Dennis Rodman,” added the man of 32 years.

The former player of The Los Angeles Lakers, NBA champion five times with the Detroit Pistons (2) and Chicago Bulls (3) behaved in a way that is very friendly with the fans that were able to circumvent the fence of private security around him.

Jorge Rosich told an experience with Dennis Rodman, who had no evil gesture, when viewed in the lobby of the hotel where he was staying and signed a special card, in addition to posing for a photograph.

“When we arrived at the hotel there was no fan, because no one knew who had left the party, it was late I was just him and his bodyguards. At first, his bodyguards would not let us pass but when Dennis Rodman went close to him I mentioned that I knew a good friend of him and he gave the opportunity for them to let us pass, was super friendly, cordial, we signed the trading card and was talking a bit with us. The truth was, super nice people, gave us the hand and went to her room,” concluded Jorge Rosich to ESPN.

Dennis Rodman and his style of life peculiar, added to his spectacular performance with the Chicago Bulls have returned to the sporting environment of the lovers of the basketball after the release of The Last Dance, production carried out by ESPN it portrays the last season of this legendary team that reached six NBA titles, in which he participated in three of them participated Rodzilla, a nickname that became popular in the 90s, to the wacky character.