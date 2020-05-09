So is the luxurious and new mansion of the billionaire clan Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

The smallest of the clan Kardaskian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner is known for being the multi-billion dollar world’s youngestand this was confirmed for the second consecutive year to Forbes magazine. And the entrepreneur who managed to build an empire of cosmetology does not repair given the luxuries that you can enjoy a rich girl and beautiful.

For this reason, and in full confinement, the daughter of Kris Jenner, decided to purchase a new property, a mansion luxurious valued at 36.5 million dollarsaccording to the Daily Mail, located in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles, in the Holmby Hills near Sunset Boulevard.

Photo/ABC

Through its account of Instagram, the 22-year old man has been sharing photos of their exclusive and new home that has an area exceeding 1,800 square meters, filled with elegant spaces and total luxury.

The queen of makeup has all a person can aspire to the material level and so presumed to be, showing their whims in cars, clothing, accessories, and even in the flat real estate.

A mansion with minimalist décor is the new home of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her little Stormi have all the space and amenities you want in your new home shines with a minimalist décor in your 7 suite-style guest rooms and 14 bathrooms. Accustomed to the holidays and to share with their sisters and friends, the entrepreneur also has a kitchen equipped in a professional manner.

Photo/ABC

Recently, in their stories of Instagram published part of his room, where he saw orna large-screen television on a fireplacethat your daughter enjoyed seeing their favorite characters: The Trolls. The decor plays on neutral tones, beige and grey super clear that give distinction and elegance in every space.

Photo/@kyliejenner

In addition to having a cinema room, the mansion also has a projection screen outdoor and two apartments for guests with independent entrances and private patios.

A stunning swimming pool with all the furnishings and landscaping, enjoy Kylie, and this has been the area where it has been hypothesized larger number of images.

Photo/ABC

Their fans were delighted when you posted a photo, showing off her curves wrapped in swimsuits.

At the time of request greatest pleasures to spend a good time, there are recreational areas such as tennis and another basketball, plus a fitness center, game rooms, and an exquisite bar bar that includes a pool table and area for rest.

Photo/ABC

The tennis court

Recent days, the model posed in your court tennis in provocative photographs in which the assumption of your life full of extravagances.

Photo/ABC

The least of the Kardashian’s pay what you want and so it shows in their social networks, where they wore their black attire of the signature Chanel, which combined with his tennis racket to play.

Her small waist and flat abdomen was exposed, with a top short and pants tracksuit. The logo of the famous brand CC in white speak for himself only, leaving to the imagination the cost of the garment.

Only the racket, according to the English newspaper, has a cost of one thousand 550 dollars, while each tennis ball 475 dollars.

We recommend you to see: