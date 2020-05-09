So are the actors from Baywatch, 30 years after



So you can see the actors of ‘baywatch’, 30 years after Credit: TIME



Baywatch



it was a series premiered on September 22, 1989. Sooner rather than later, the adventures of the “guardians of the bay” became popular at a global level. The series became to

Pamela Anderson



to

David Hasselhoff



and many of the other actors in the greatest heroes of the small screen during the 1990s. Music, shows, movies, fame and also scandals, and forgotten: and they are today the actors of the production, 30 years after its premiere.

David Hasselhoff



Mitch Buchannan was played by David Hasselhoff Credit: NBC – Instagram: @davidhasselhoff



David Hasselhoff



played

Mitch Buchannon



in the critically acclaimed production. He was born July 17, 1952 in

United States



and stands out both for its facet acting as musical. He entered the decade of the 70’s to the seventh art and in 1982 had his first big starring role in the series “self-wonderful”, playing Michael Knight. This character, as well as the “Guardians of the bay”, made of Hasselhoff, the idol par excellence of the 80’s. Such was his fame that, in the early 2000’s, he made several cameos in films by taking flesh to himself.

One of the funniest scenes of that time was presented in “Spongebob Squarepants: the movie”, 2004: Bob and Patrick, the main characters, you know David Hasselhoff who, with the help of your body-boat, takes them to Bikini bottoms. Today, Hasselhoff remains linked to movies and music.

CJ Parker



Casey Jean Parker “C. J.” was played by Pamela Anderson Credit: NBC – EFE



CJ Parker



, one of the guardians of the bay that attracted the most looks, was interpreted by

Pamela Anderson



. Pamela was born in 1967 in Canada and very soon moved to the united States and joined the modeling. During his career he excelled in parades and on the covers of magazines. In addition, he was one of the “Chichas Playboy” most critically acclaimed of the 90’s. Your step-by-television and the cinema left productions such as “Barb Wire”, “Gloun” and “Days your Live”. Pamela also shook to the media after the broadcast of a video private starring her and her husband from then on, the rocker

Tommy Lee



.

It is currently outside of the scenarios. However, he managed to call the attention of the press when he visited

Julian Assange



the brain behind the portal

WikiLeaks



, after their expulsion from the embassy of Ecuador in England and its subsequent retention.

Stephanie Holden



Stephanie Holden was played by Alexandra Paul Credit: NBC – Instagram: @alexandra_actress



Stephanie Holden



it was a guardian, played by

Alexandra Paul



. The american actress was born in 1963 and not much is known about his life because, from the beginning of his profession, broke very well your personal life from your work. Participated in more than twenty films, including “Christine”, “Kuffs,” and “The paper boy”. His most recent work was in the movie “Flirting with Madness”.

Michael Newman



So you can see the actors of ‘baywatch’, 30 years after Credit: NBC – Particular File



Michael Newman



it was one of the “Keepers of the Bay” the most eye-catching due to a unique characteristic: he was a lifeguard in real and in the series played himself. In addition to lifeguards, Newman served as a firefighter after his brief -but significant – step for the cameras. Michael currently lives in

California



.

Hobie Buchannan



So you can see the actors of ‘baywatch’, 30 years after Credit: NBC – Instagram: @brandoncall – Instagram: @jeremyjacksonfitness



Hobie Buchannan



it was a character from the series played by two actors: from 1989 to 1990, the turn was for

Brandon Call



(top) and from 1991 to 1999 was for

Jeremy Jackson



(below). Jackson was born in 1980 and, as well as Hasselhoff, he is also involved in the music. His most prominent role, in spite of the twenty films in which he participated, remains the Hobie in baywatch. In recent times only participated in

reality shows



or talk shows to talk about its golden age. His last participation was in 2015 in the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother UK”.

Cody Madison



So you can see the actors of ‘baywatch’, 30 years after Credit: NBC – Instagram: @therealdavidchokachi



Cody Madison



was incarnate by

David Chokachi



. American actor, born in 1968, and debuted on-screen in Guardians of the Bay and, in spite of the success of the series, not had so many papers outstanding throughout his career. Noted for his performances in “Witchblade” and “Beyond the Break”. From 2013 no longer circulates through the “corridors” of

Hollywood



.

Summer Quinn



So you can see the actors of ‘baywatch’, 30 years after Credit: NBC – Instagram: @_nicole_eggert



The guardian

Summer Quinn



it was performed by

Nicole Eggert



. The actress was born in 1972 and since his childhood he earned minor roles in modest productions. Had its peak of fame thanks to baywatch, but her career continued with films that were not as popular. In January of 2018, Eggert reported that he was sexually abused by

Scott Baio



.

David Charvet



Who did Matt Brody was David Charvet Credit: NBC – Instagram: @david_charvet_officiel



David Charvet



incarnated

Matt Brody



Guardians of the Bay. The French actor moved interchangeably by several fronts of art and culture: is a singer, actor and producer. Not had higher shares film. Produced three music albums, and her latest film project was “The Perfect Teacher”, in 2010. There is little that is known of his personal life.

Caroline Holden



Caroline Holden was played by Yasmine Bleeth Credit: NBC – Particular File



Caroline Holden



he was a Guardian of the Bay performed by

Yasmine Bleeth



. This american actress is linked to the entertainment world since he was six months old, when she starred in a commercial for Johnson&Johnson. Bleeth quickly disappeared from the spotlight of the media. In 1997, after completing his participation in Guardians of the Bay, tried without success to enhance your career. At the beginning of 2000 he had several relapses due to her addiction to drugs. The actress disappeared from the media landscape since 2010.

Carmen Electra



Lani McKenzie was the character of Carmen Electra Credit: NBC – Instagram: @carmenelectra



Carmen Electra



it is one of women’s most critically acclaimed

Hollywood



and your step by Guardians of the Bay worked with its promotion and prestige. Electra was

Lami McKenzie



from 1997 to 1998. The model dazzled during his youth on the catwalks and since the late 90’s was dedicated to participate in various television comedies and motion pictures. His last project was the movie “The attack of the shark with two heads”, in 2012.

J. D. Darius



Jack “J. D.” Darius was represented by Michael Bergin Credit: NBC – Facebook: Michael Bergin Real Estate



J. D. Darius



it was interpreted by

Michael Bergin



. He was born in the united States in 1969 and was highlighted on the runway: modeled for prestigious brands like “Calvin Klein”. Bergin, unlike other members of the cast, has not participated in any other film project or television once I finished the series.