So are the actors from Baywatch, 30 years after

Baywatch
it was a series premiered on September 22, 1989. Sooner rather than later, the adventures of the “guardians of the bay” became popular at a global level. The series became to
Pamela Anderson
to
David Hasselhoff
and many of the other actors in the greatest heroes of the small screen during the 1990s. Music, shows, movies, fame and also scandals, and forgotten: and they are today the actors of the production, 30 years after its premiere.
David Hasselhoff
played
Mitch Buchannon
in the critically acclaimed production. He was born July 17, 1952 in
United States
and stands out both for its facet acting as musical. He entered the decade of the 70’s to the seventh art and in 1982 had his first big starring role in the series “self-wonderful”, playing Michael Knight. This character, as well as the “Guardians of the bay”, made of Hasselhoff, the idol par excellence of the 80’s. Such was his fame that, in the early 2000’s, he made several cameos in films by taking flesh to himself.
One of the funniest scenes of that time was presented in “Spongebob Squarepants: the movie”, 2004: Bob and Patrick, the main characters, you know David Hasselhoff who, with the help of your body-boat, takes them to Bikini bottoms. Today, Hasselhoff remains linked to movies and music.
CJ Parker
, one of the guardians of the bay that attracted the most looks, was interpreted by
Pamela Anderson
. Pamela was born in 1967 in Canada and very soon moved to the united States and joined the modeling. During his career he excelled in parades and on the covers of magazines. In addition, he was one of the “Chichas Playboy” most critically acclaimed of the 90’s. Your step-by-television and the cinema left productions such as “Barb Wire”, “Gloun” and “Days your Live”. Pamela also shook to the media after the broadcast of a video private starring her and her husband from then on, the rocker
Tommy Lee
.
It is currently outside of the scenarios. However, he managed to call the attention of the press when he visited
Julian Assange
the brain behind the portal
WikiLeaks
, after their expulsion from the embassy of Ecuador in England and its subsequent retention.
Stephanie Holden
it was a guardian, played by
Alexandra Paul
. The american actress was born in 1963 and not much is known about his life because, from the beginning of his profession, broke very well your personal life from your work. Participated in more than twenty films, including “Christine”, “Kuffs,” and “The paper boy”. His most recent work was in the movie “Flirting with Madness”.
Michael Newman
it was one of the “Keepers of the Bay” the most eye-catching due to a unique characteristic: he was a lifeguard in real and in the series played himself. In addition to lifeguards, Newman served as a firefighter after his brief -but significant – step for the cameras. Michael currently lives in
California
.
Hobie Buchannan
it was a character from the series played by two actors: from 1989 to 1990, the turn was for
Brandon Call
(top) and from 1991 to 1999 was for
Jeremy Jackson
(below). Jackson was born in 1980 and, as well as Hasselhoff, he is also involved in the music. His most prominent role, in spite of the twenty films in which he participated, remains the Hobie in baywatch. In recent times only participated in
reality shows
or talk shows to talk about its golden age. His last participation was in 2015 in the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother UK”.
Cody Madison
was incarnate by
David Chokachi
. American actor, born in 1968, and debuted on-screen in Guardians of the Bay and, in spite of the success of the series, not had so many papers outstanding throughout his career. Noted for his performances in “Witchblade” and “Beyond the Break”. From 2013 no longer circulates through the “corridors” of
Hollywood
.
Summer Quinn
The guardian
Summer Quinn
it was performed by
Nicole Eggert
. The actress was born in 1972 and since his childhood he earned minor roles in modest productions. Had its peak of fame thanks to baywatch, but her career continued with films that were not as popular. In January of 2018, Eggert reported that he was sexually abused by
Scott Baio
.
David Charvet
incarnated
Matt Brody
Guardians of the Bay. The French actor moved interchangeably by several fronts of art and culture: is a singer, actor and producer. Not had higher shares film. Produced three music albums, and her latest film project was “The Perfect Teacher”, in 2010. There is little that is known of his personal life.
Caroline Holden
he was a Guardian of the Bay performed by
Yasmine Bleeth
. This american actress is linked to the entertainment world since he was six months old, when she starred in a commercial for Johnson&Johnson. Bleeth quickly disappeared from the spotlight of the media. In 1997, after completing his participation in Guardians of the Bay, tried without success to enhance your career. At the beginning of 2000 he had several relapses due to her addiction to drugs. The actress disappeared from the media landscape since 2010.
Carmen Electra
it is one of women’s most critically acclaimed
Hollywood
and your step by Guardians of the Bay worked with its promotion and prestige. Electra was
Lami McKenzie
from 1997 to 1998. The model dazzled during his youth on the catwalks and since the late 90’s was dedicated to participate in various television comedies and motion pictures. His last project was the movie “The attack of the shark with two heads”, in 2012.
J. D. Darius
it was interpreted by
Michael Bergin
. He was born in the united States in 1969 and was highlighted on the runway: modeled for prestigious brands like “Calvin Klein”. Bergin, unlike other members of the cast, has not participated in any other film project or television once I finished the series.