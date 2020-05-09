Simona Halep speaks about her quarantine and foot injury

There is much talk about the Big3 and the other great players of the ATP circuit whose activity on social networks is relentless. Your donations are applauded, there are proposals for the future of the far and gives the feeling of moving threads with surprising ease. But neither can forget the best players in the world. Simona Halep works with discretion and modesty to help in any way possible to get out of this serious situation. Confined in Romania, where the virus has ravaged and the measures have been very restrictive, the current number 2 in the world think about what is living in the world of tennis and unveils his routine.

“I am in constant contact with my coach, Darren Cahilland with my physical trainer. I try to do a maintenance job for when the situation is cleared up. Obviously I miss playing tennis and I hope that we can train on track as soon as the situation clears,” said a Simona that was recognized to be recovering from discomfort in the foot. “After winning in Dubai, I was detected a lesion in one foot so I have been “lucky” with this break, as I can take for me to recover fully”, he stated on CNN a woman that he signed the semi-finals at the Australian Open and that has as a goal to continue adding titles from Grand Slams.

Winning in Paris and London, would not be disposable to think of her as an eventual winner of the four majors, while Simona looks difficult to be able to play in both New York and in Roland Garros this year. “The situation is very complex, there is still a lot of uncertainty. It’s going to be very difficult to be able to work with a certain anticipation, both for us and for the tournaments. If we returned to play in September would be a great triumph, my feeling is that as much as we’re going to be able to play a Grand Slam. If that were to happen we should give us satisfied,” said a woman who is helping a lot by means of donations in your country and that has supported the idea of Roger Federer.

“I adhere strictly to the confinement and treatment of help with money and resources. It is a bit stressful to see the news of how it could impact the virus all over the planet, so I try not to over stressing the area of that information in order to maintain a positive attitude,” said Simona Halep, unaccustomed to not play tennis for so long. “It’s going to be the longest period in my entire life without playing anything, it’s really strange”. Will have to continue attentive to the evolution of the discomfort of the Romanian and if it is able to return to competitive activity with the same good shape he was in. The coronavirus is still depriving us of his talent and the rest of players.