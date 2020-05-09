Sharpen the wits to do TV in quarantine

While the cycles in the air suit, new fictions are place

The coronavirus was put to the test like never before in these days, the creativity of artists, directors and creators of the world of cinema and TV, forced to find alternatives in order to escape from the paralysis imposed by the quarantine and forced isolation. While the production, exhibition and distribution (the three axes of activity audio-visual) of films and series are interrupted on a global scale, emerging ideas aimed at breaking the inactivity and to maintain the engagement between the works and the viewers, through proposals tailored to this time of health emergency and social distancing.

In Argentina met in the last hours, two initiatives are supported in the virtual scenarios and the possibility of viralise content. The first arose from the Association of Directors of PCI, which comprises a good part of the argentine filmmakers highlights of the last few years and that was one of the first to react to the new box with the cycle Quarantine movies.

The second is the launch of a series on YouTube called

Stories viral



with short stories recorded in times of quarantine and frames that allude to the coronavirus and its consequences.

In the first example, the closure of the program Quarantine of movies coincides with the launch of a Cinema Room Virtual which is proposed to play in that virtual space, the experience of attending the cinema in a complex of rooms author with a majority of productions in argentina. “This is the first proposal of its kind created by directors and managers, who will work online as if any viewer into a complex. Room 1 will have premieres exclusive, hall 2 cycles free of charge, and also special exhibits,” he told THE NATION Benjamin Avila, president of PCI. The program begins Thursday with the premiere of

Cinnamon



(2020), Cecilia del Valle, a documentary that tells the story of ajax (football team) Grandi, an architect rosario, that 48 years old and choose a gender change and decides to adopt the name of Cinnamon. Access to these titles will cost and the launch will be accompanied by live chat online with the filmmakers.

The case of

Stories viral



it also seeks to take advantage of the online space, in this case with productions short made specially for the Web.

Stories viral



will have in his first season a total of eight chapters, each of which lasts between three and five minutes, with the encounter between the people close to them through video calls as a common denominator and theme. “The goal of the series is to provide entertainment to the viewer but at the same time generating an awareness”, said its creators, Juan Baranchuk and Federico Frágola.

The first two episodes are already available. The first, “don’t forget me”, revolves around the communication between a woman (Moro Anghileri) and his father (Hugo Arana), admitted to a geriatric. In the second, entitled “Up the quarantine,” a woman (Luciana Lifschitz) tries to boost the morale of a friend (Julieta Zylberberg), until a circumstance ends up reversing the roles of the dialogue.

The trend to use the virtual world as the only alternative to creation in terms of audiovisual sum examples in the world all the time, as

Therapy in quarantine



the first Web series that is produced in the Argentina in this time of social isolation. And also in the last days became in attraction to the return virtual Inés Arostegui, the celebrated character that appeared from the hand of Veronica Vazquez in 2015, in Widows and children of rock and roll. With some videos, very entertained, Vazquez returned to this role at this time of quarantine.

Outside of Argentina there are also innovations permanent. The imposition of the measures of isolation occurred in the case of the series

The Blacklist



(which in Argentina issued AXN and is also available on Netflix) when he still had not finished recording the end of the seventh season. The authors had to resort to a choice unexpected: this episode will have a party with characters of flesh and bone and the other with animation.

As stated, this chapter closing will have visual characteristics similar to those of films such as

Sin City



, and will complement the stretches conventional that had been filmed before the coronavirus. The main actors (James Spader and Megan Boone) recorded their voices from their respective homes and all the post-production work and editing was done remotely.

Another series, drama, legal

All Rise



starring Marg Hengelberger (

CSI



had a full episode recorded through the technological tools used for video calls (like Zoom), which allowed its actors to comply with the rules of social distancing. And the same remote features and virtual had both the reunion special benefit of the ten members of the cast of

Parks and Recreation



as the last episodes aired the air

Saturday Night Live: At Home



that included the celebrated imitation of the immunologist of the White House Anthony Fauci in charge of Brad Pitt.