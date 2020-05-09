Shannen Doherty confirms that her breast cancer returned and Sarah Michelle Gellar dedicates encouraging message on Instagram | PHOTOS by nndc Shows International

Shannen Doherty shocked the world of the show to confirm that her breast cancer returned. The famous actress announced the sad news on his recent appearance on “Good Morning America”, one of the most successful programs in the united States.

“I think that he would know in a few days or a week that I have cancer in grade four. So my cancer has returned, that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed yet. It is a bitter drink in many senses”, he pointed out the actress of 48 years of age.

Before the revelation of the famous artist, different celebrities americans are using social networks to express their support for Doherty and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar it was not the exception. The famous star of “Buffy, the vampire slayer” has sent an encouraging message to your friend in a public way.

“Life is hard, but you are tougher”said Gellar in a recent release of Instagram. The message was accompanied by a photograph, where both celebrities look smiling.

Sarah Michelle and Shannen began their close friendship when they both started their careers in the world of film and televisionas a “Buffy, the vampire slayer” and the other as Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills 90210”.