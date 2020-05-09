Robert Pattinson and Margaret Qualley, in the midst of the Sandinista Revolution

The european market of cinema insists on competing with the united States and that is why the independent production company A24 bought the rights The Stars at Noon. Without a doubt, the film will not go unnoticed, as they will be starring Robert Pattinson and Margaret Qualley.

The film will be based on the homonymous novel written by Denis Johnson in 1986. The actors narrate a love story situated in Nicaragua in 1984.

The film is set in what is known as the Sandinista Revolution, which put an end to the dictatorship of the Somoza family. After a civil war, a democratic government, the left succeeded in gaining power.

Pattinson will play a mysterious british businessman and Qualley to an american journalist. Both will end up in the middle of a complicated network of lies and conspiracies.



The new film of Robert Pattinson will be on the nicaraguan revolution. (Photo: Reuters /Jean-Paul Pelissier).

The film will be directed by the French Claire Denisthat will work with Pattinson after High Life (2018). The adaptation of the script will be in charge of the author next to Read Mysius and Andrew Litvac.

According to the news site Deadline, A24 acquired the film rights during the European Film Market. Pattinson already worked for the company in The Hunter, Good Time: Living on the edge and The lighthousein addition High Life.

Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of his action movie Tenet and prepares for his debut as Batman in Dark Knight for Warner Bros. The launch will be in 2021.



Margaret Qualley will play an american journalist in The Stars at Noon. Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP

Margaret Qualley is a great find Quentin Tarantino. Despite having done other work, it was thanks to her role as the beautiful Pussycat, who seduces Brad Pitt in Once upon a time in… Hollywood, that it got its popularity. The actress is working in the canadian film My year with Salinger, which will open the Berlin film Festival this year.In 2019, he received his first nomination for an Emmy as best supporting actress for her work in the series Fosse/Verdonin that embodies Ann Reinking, a famous dancer who was the partner of Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwel).