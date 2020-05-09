Reveals the ugly truth of the hospital of The new mutants

MADRID, 3 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

After a complicated production and numerous delays, The new mutants (The New Mutants) will finally see the light in theaters next April. And little more than a month of the premiere of the film that promises to deliver a terrifying twist to the universe, X-Men, comes a new breakthrough the long-awaited film.

Dani Moonstar, embodied by Blu Hunt, it is taken to a disturbing hospital to cure her of a condition seemingly linked to his abilities as a mutant.

While it is a victim of different experiments is given account that the institution keeps dark secrets. “This is not a hospital, it is a cage,” cautions Illyana Rasputin, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Originally scheduled for launch in April 2018, the film will premiere with a two-year delay. Following the acquisition of Fox by Disney, it was rumoured that were conducted reshoots of the tape. However, the actress Alice Braga, who gives life to dr. Cecilia Reyes, has minimized the problems surrounding the production, ensuring that it was not necessary to re-roll.

According to the synopsis official “The New Mutants is a thriller horror set in a hospital isolated, where a group of young mutants being held against their will to undergo psychiatric treatment. When they begin to happen strange phenomena, both their new abilities of mutants as their friendship is put to the test as they fight to get out alive”.

Directed and written by Josh Boone, complete the cast Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Henry Behind as Sunspot, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball and Hunt as a Mirage. The tape will mean the closure of the saga that began in 2000 with X-Men, and whose previous installment was X-Men: Phoenix Dark.