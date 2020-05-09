Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, and the idea of Roger Federer join AP and WTA – Tennis – Sports

Rafael Nadal also agree with Roger Federer on your idea of unifying the circuits ATP and WTA, as suggested by the swiss this morning in order to solve problems, although the Spanish he adds that “in addition it would be great to get out of this global crisis”.

In a message on social networks, Nadal he said: “Hello @rogerfederer As you know by our talks,I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this global crisis with the union of the tennis male and female into a single organization”.

Billie Jean King, a leading exjugadora tennis and today an activist for the rights of women and the social change within and outside of the sport, not left without saying something.

“I agree, and what I have been saying since the beginning of the 1970s. A voice, women and men together, it has long been my vision for tennis. The WTA alone was always the Plan B. I’m glad that we’re on the same page. Let’s make it a reality,” he said.

I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, you have long been my vision for tennis. The WTA on its own was always Plan B. I’m glad we are on the same page. Let’s make it happen. #OneVoice https://t.co/FHbQHLiY6v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 22, 2020

The Romanian Simona Halep, second in the world ranking female, gave his support. “You’re not the only one,” he wrote on Twitter.

Seven instances currently manage for its part, the competitions in professional tennis: the ATP, WTA, the ITF (International federation), as well as every one of the tournaments Grand Slam (the Australian federation for the Australian Open, the French Federation for Roland Garros, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for Wimbledon and the American Federation for the U.s. Open).

