Olivia Munn: Bryan Singer and Simon Kinberg know little of X-Men

Actress Olivia Munn, who gave life to the mutant Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypsemade a video where you answer questions to their fans on social networks through the magazine GQ. Among other things, spoke about his experience of having worked in the franchise mutant. The actress thinks that the directors Bryan Singer and Simon Kinberg know little about the comics of the X-Men.

His comment stemmed from a question that was one of his followers. He questioned if it frightens off when people lose the head with the adaptations of comic book to the big screen superheroes. His response was in the negative and gave details on the little that Singer and Kinberg know of the characters on the printed page.

“No, because I also react the same. I don’t think people would be crazy if the movie was really good. When I was doing X-Men, I was really surprised that the director (Bryan Singer) and the screenwriter (Simon Kinberg) they did not even know that Psylocke had a twin brother (Captain Britain). I had to talk to them about a lot of different things about Psylocke and on other parts of the world (of comics) that they were unaware of. And that, as a fan, it was very frustrating“.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) was his introduction to the movie universe that Bryan Singer conceived since the year 2000. The villain represented a new threat for the young mutant when he became one of the four deadly horsemen of the apocalypse who had accompanied Magneto (Michael Fassbender).

Even though it seemed that Bryan Singer made several efforts to introduce new mutant to the franchise, the character of Olivia Munn step into the background in the film along with Angel, showing only a little of their skills and telepathic powers.

After the departure of Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg took the helm as director, after he was serving as screenwriter of the previous installments. With it came Dark Phoenixbut as we know, the character of Psylocke do not appear again in the franchise and its story was left unfinished.

With the purchase of Fox by Disney, it is clear that the reboot and the incorporation of the X-Men into the MCU could happen soon. Do you believe that Disney achieved, to resume his history and give him the place he deserves? Can we see a new incarnation of the mutant in a tape X-Force?