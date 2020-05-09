Oh Tom Ellis himself appeared in Crisis on Infinite Earths! – Lucifer – Spoiler Time

Our dear Lucifer (Tom Ellis) did a cameo in the third part of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Recall that some time ago, Ellis he came out to deny the news, when they were still considered a rumor. However, this was to keep the surprise of their appearance on the crossover.

The scene that stars is the following: after the death of Oliver Queen at the beginning of this great crossover, Mia (Katherine McNamara), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Diggle (David Ramsey) travel to the Earth-666 to try to revive it.

Once there, Constantine, who seems to have history with Lucifer, asks a favor in return and this gives him a tarot card of the Devil with that can open a portal to the Purgatory, where is the soul of Oliver.

Yes, the Lucifer we have shown in the crossover it is not the same as we currently know it. Ellis said to ET that this scene takes place five years before the beginning of the series Luciferwhen the Devil he was still a playboy and was not known to the Detective Chloe. (Hence their attitude brazen with the characters).

Well, this confirms that Lucifer there is in the arrowversebut makes us wonder if Constantine you could travel to the show Netflix in his last season.

Czech down the scene.