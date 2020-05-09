Oh Katie Holmes fight with the Evil Doll!

United STATES, Los Angeles.- Katie
Holmes suspected that the new toy of your child is bad in the trailer Brahms: The Boy 2 STX Entertainment. The
sequel The Boy (2016) follows a
young family who moves to the mansion of Heelshire, without realizing the
dark history of the house. His young son soon makes a new friend
disturbing, that is a doll mysteriously realistic that he calls
“Brahms”.
Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and
Ralph Ineson also star in the horror film. Once the family
you move to your new home, Jude (Convery) finds the doll realistic buried
in the yard. As you get closer to the wrist, Liza (Holmes) becomes
skeptical of the conversations your child has with Brahms.
Despite their attempts to separate the small Jude of the wrist, the young protagonist continues playing with the doll while occurring violent incidents. The trailer concludes with Liza face to face with Brahms. The eyes of the wrist rotate towards the back of his head and the insects black comes flying out of his mouth.
William Brent Bell, who directed the
tape original, returned to direct the follow-up of the plot, which was
produced by Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi and Richard Wright, Matt
Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee of Lakeshore. Brahms: The Boy 2 is scheduled
to get to the cinemas on 21 February. Watch the trailer in full above.
According to the synopsis you can
summed up that without realizing the terrifying story of Heelshire Mansion, the
a young family moves into the property, where his son soon makes a new friend
disturbing, a doll mysteriously realistic that he called Brahms. The
sequel starring Holmes hit theaters on February 21, 2020.