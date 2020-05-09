Oh Katie Holmes fight with the Evil Doll!

United STATES, Los Angeles.- Katie

Holmes suspected that the new toy of your child is bad in the trailer Brahms: The Boy 2 STX Entertainment. The

sequel The Boy (2016) follows a

young family who moves to the mansion of Heelshire, without realizing the

dark history of the house. His young son soon makes a new friend

disturbing, that is a doll mysteriously realistic that he calls

“Brahms”.

Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and

Ralph Ineson also star in the horror film. Once the family

you move to your new home, Jude (Convery) finds the doll realistic buried

in the yard. As you get closer to the wrist, Liza (Holmes) becomes

skeptical of the conversations your child has with Brahms.

Despite their attempts to separate the small Jude of the wrist, the young protagonist continues playing with the doll while occurring violent incidents. The trailer concludes with Liza face to face with Brahms. The eyes of the wrist rotate towards the back of his head and the insects black comes flying out of his mouth.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6caADGf8mw(/embed)

William Brent Bell, who directed the

tape original, returned to direct the follow-up of the plot, which was

produced by Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi and Richard Wright, Matt

Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee of Lakeshore. Brahms: The Boy 2 is scheduled

to get to the cinemas on 21 February. Watch the trailer in full above.

According to the synopsis you can

summed up that without realizing the terrifying story of Heelshire Mansion, the

a young family moves into the property, where his son soon makes a new friend

disturbing, a doll mysteriously realistic that he called Brahms. The

sequel starring Holmes hit theaters on February 21, 2020.