Nikki Bella thinks that WWE don’t want you to make your farewell speech

By Jonathan Romero – PUBLISHED on 10/07/2019 AT 17:30

The excampeona Divas of WWE Nikki Bella commented in the latest edition of the podcast The Fine Podcast who believes that it should return to WWE for a farewell speech. Apparently, the superstar of WWE would be suffering from a herniated disc in your neck as well as a cyst in his brain, something that has led to their doctors to take the decision not to continue competing.

“I feel as if not would have wanted and made a speech of retreat because, guys, is mind-blowing. Brie and I have become hated by losers with no life. I’ve always thought so. We did a great job as a heels for a long time. But it seemed that the more éxitosas we were to perform the reality shows and for the couples that we had, become more and more hated. The people that has faced us in the ring or on the microphone you know that it is very easy to create promos with Brie and I, or about us. And I look at Paige, to Bryan and Edge and all had that moment,” said Nikki.

“In fact, I’m going to thrill you. I will make you cry because I love wrestling, as you know. I’ve given thirteen years of my life to it. I have put my body in game. I mean that the wrestling was my world. It is very sad sometimes when I see the lack of respect towards me or not appreciate what I did. You already know how much I want to get out there and fight again, do it for the fans and for us. But you know what? I am a human being. Sometimes we would like to feel appreciated and recognised. The fact that I gave everything, but never again to that ring and tell me ‘thank you, Nikki’ or even to say my last words… I realized the Thursday before WrestleMania and this is over. I pray that one day, Brie, to be appreciated by the public.”

However, Brie took the opportunity to clarify that despite the fact that Nikki can’t climb back up to a ring to compete, she still has chances to return to the action: “The door is closed to Nicole in regards to professional wrestling, but not for me. I’m not going to confirm anything, but it may be yes or may be not. To team up with Daniel Bryan and face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could be very good, but I also think that if I want to go back I would like to do something different. Something not done before. Obviously with my husband, but we both had some ideas,” he concluded.

