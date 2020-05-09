Nikki Bella from WWE to Dancing with the stars

Nikki Bella, the star of the WWE who is also the partner of John Cena, will change for a while the rings and the choreography of hits for the dance floor to show how it is able to keep pace.

The famous fighter is one of the new participants committed to the program Dancing with the stars, a format that, in Spain, received the names of Look Who’s Dancing first, and More Dancing after, in The 1 and Telecinco.

Nikki Bella on Dancing with the stars

The excampeona of Divas will share the track with the professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and it will not be the only athlete since they are also among the participants, the former star of the NFL (american football) Terrell Owens and the exatleta paralympic Victory Arlen.

The cast of famous dancers for the 25th season of the program in the ABC is completed with the actor Frankie Muniz, the actresses Barbara Corcoran and Sasha Pieterse, the presenter Drew Scott, and the singers Debbie Gibson and Nick Lachey, who also will compete against his wife Vanessa.

It will be the third star of the WWE

In previous seasons of Dancing with the stars, other stars of the WWE have already opened the road that now follows Nikki Bella. Were Chris Jericho (in the 12th season, in 2011) and Stacy Keibler (in the 2nd season, in 2006).

This new season of the program premieres next Monday, September 18, in the string ABC.