Nikki Bella ends career in WWE; has cyst in the brain

Sad news received the world of the WWE when it was learned that the feisty Nikki Bella will not fight more after being diagnosed with a cyst on the brain that the going away of the stringed.

Nikki and her sister Brie Bella were present at the program The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and that was where Nikki talked about the problem that you have in your health, and you will avoid to continue as a fighter professional.

“I really wanted to come back and fight for the titles. I’ve always had neck issues, and after the surgery I was not well. I feel that I needed to make this check before returning. Hurt my back with a herniated the disk above. And I also have a cyst in the brain,” said Bella.

Ended his career in the WWE

Nicki Bella confirmed his departure from the WWE, a company which was not engaged since last October, when her sister Brie faced Ronda Rousey in the event Evolution of PPV.

In your program of youtube Total Fine had announced that it would turn away for a few months out of the ring; however, with Jimmy Fallon the gladiator has been given to know the reason for not return more to the wrestling.