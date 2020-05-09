Nikki and Brie Bella will be included in the Hall of Fame of WWE

The Bella Twins join to Batista and to the members of nWo Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nashthe incorporation of this 2020 until now. Nikki and Brie they will share their feelings about this great news Tuesday morning in an interview on WWE Backstage.

The way to the Hall of Fame of WWE it has been long for Nikki and Brie, that began their careers in WWE having a little fun fooling their opponents. Brie debuted in August of 2008 and achieved a series of victories apparently gaining momentum after running under the ring. However, his ruse is soon revealed as a little bit of “Magic Mate”, when it was discovered that Nikki was the one who was hiding under the ring ready to change of place and get the victory. Although, if discovered, this tactic continued to bear fruit to the sisters Bella many more times over the years.

Although these tricks were his business card at the beginning, the two sisters demonstrated that they were competing extremely capable. Brie was the first one done with a belt, defeating Eve Torres to become the Champion of Divas WWE in April 2011. Nikki did the same thing a year later with a victory over Beth Phoenix, also a member of the Hall of Fame of WWE. Nikki you did it again with the title at Survivor Series 2014, toppling AJ Lee to start a reign that would last for 300 days, the longest in the history of the Championship Divas.

Throughout his time in WWE, The Bella Twins they were a part of many rivalries classic, facing off against characters such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon and even between them. It also helped to attract a new generation of fans to WWE through the successful reality shows, “Total Divas” and the “Total Fine”, as well as their YouTube channel, which has more than 2.6 million subscribers.

They are now recognized for their incredible careers with the highest honor: the inclusion in the Hall of Fame of WWE. If you do not want to miss The Bella Twins occupying its place in the history of sports entertainment, you’ll be able to follow it all through the WWE Network on Thursday, April 2, within the special programme of the Week of WrestleMania 36. Remember that you can follow all the news from WWE in Spanish via the Planet Wrestling, the web number one in Spanish on the wrestling world.