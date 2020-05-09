News | Westworld

**** The highly anticipated third season of “Westworld” gets to a certain straight-forwardness narrative that lacked the almost surreal second. It is best achieved suspense, the combination of sequences of great impact with a certain lightness (not too much) own the cinema of adventure, and the performances, all good. What perhaps is not bad but just a little trivial is that, with some robots released in the manner of superheroes in the “real” world, appear similarities with other works of dystopian (what happens between Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul looks like “Matrix” and the relationship between Morpheus and Neo, for example). Tries to be convoluted, it is understood quite well and the premium the climate of thriller above the trappings of science fiction. Which, by the way, is welcome, especially when it takes for granted the philosophical reflection literal that tends to drag down the genre.

