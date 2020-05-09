Netflix: why “dangerous Lies” is the new success of the platform

7 may 2020 13:21

One of the recent successes at movies on Netflix is without a doubt “dangerous Lies”, a thriller starring Camila Mendes.

In times of quarantine, confinement takes to watch series and movies and that is when it appears Netflix. The latest success is its original movie, “dangerous Lies” (Dangerous Lies), a thriller with dramatic overtones that has as its protagonist Camila Mendes.

This film is positioned between what is seen more in the last few days on the platform Netflixboth in Spain and in the united States. But, what is your success?

5 movies and series not to miss to see on Netflix (and other platforms)

The argument introduces us to Katie, played by Camila Mendes and Adam, personified Jessie T. Usher, a young married couple who barely manages to level financial in Chicago. She serves tables at a café while he works as a teacher.

Katie works as the caretaker of a lonely and rich (Elliott Gould). Basically the couple is super in debt and tries to get ahead, but in a moment, the older man dies and they inherit his fortune.

However, when you decide to move to the mansion of the deceased along with her husband, they both discover a treasure chest full of money and begin to investigate the secrets that are hidden behind the discovery. Without knowing it, this will put you in danger and to survive, will need to question the motives of all those around you, even the people they love most.

The newspaper “The Guardian” gave his critique on the movie Netflix: “ridiculously entitled about a couple that is an amount of money, is absurd and full of clichés, but above all, entertaining.”

Still, the film is entertaining, engaging and more to pass the time in this days even at home that still lie before us.

Source: ArgentinaAs

5 animated films (winning the Oscar) that you can see it on Netflix

Listen to The 100 throughout the day click here

If you want to listen to Radio Mitre click here