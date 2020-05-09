Netflix: dangerous Lies exceeds a rescue Mission as the favorite | Dangerous Lies vs Extraction | Camila Mendes | Chris Hemsworth | Movies and series

Netflix will not stop adding success after another in their catalogue of movies and series. On the 24th of April, Rescue mission came to the streaming platform and became the premiere most successful in the history of the service. However, now their sovereignty is being threatened.

Following the premiere of Dangerous lies the past 30 of April, the film starring Chris Hemsworth dropped to second place in the top 10 of preferences in the united States.

What is it about, Dangerous Lies? The story presents Katie (Camila Mendes) and Adam (Jessie T. Usher), a young couple that is awash in debt and on the verge of bankruptcy. One day, young will work as the caretaker of a wealthy old man living alone in a big house.

Everything changes when the lord dies and leaves his entire fortune to Katie, since he has no family. When you move to your new home, the couple found a fortune in diamonds, but also a dead body in the attic. In this way, the life of Katie and Adam will go from a dream life to a nightmare.

It should be noted that unlike the movie with Chris Hemsworth, Dangerous lies has no-so-good reviews from critics. By this, it is believed that the users just chose to see it by its curious title, but it will soon return to descend in the ranking of popularity.

“Does not offer any kind of intrigue (…) we must recognize that the argument was interesting, but neither the mystery main or the characters allow us to enjoy”, was the appreciation of the medium TheCinemaholic.