Miranda Kerr reveals the secret to radiant skin: these face masks facial

Since he founded Kora Organics, Miranda Kerr it has become a guru of the cosmetic. Just a few days ago we discovered the new tools in massage facial with minerals, which, definitely, will replace the rollers of quartz. And now, thanks to her, we discovered how to properly do the multimasking for it to work as best as possible.

The multimasking is a beauty trend that takes in the glossary beauty for years now, but for those that still have not been put to the day, it is about the treatment of the skin which consists in mixing masks with different properties to get to alleviate all of your needs. There are some who applied one after the other, but the trick is to use them all at once, as it raises the beauty Korean, where it has its cradle, and Miranda Kerr, which is a blend of two masks.

To make the multimasking, Miranda has divided the face into two parts: the central and the ends. In the center, which occupies the T-zone approximately, that is to say, the most fat and where it is concentrated more dirt in the face, Miranda bet for a face mask to detox that purifies in depth. It is Turmeric Brightening Exfoliating Mask, a mask that is two-in-one, exfoliant and rejuvenator formulated to illuminate and revitalize skin cells.

Contains turmeric organic, enzymes of papaya, seeds, bark of poplar, mint and rosehip seed oil, which detoxify deeply the pores and refine the tone and texture. This is available for 47,99 euro at Douglas.

Mask exfoliating and revitalizing of Kora Organics, sales at Douglas (47,99 €).

The mask that is used in the exterior areas of the face, that is to say, the ends of the front and cheeks, Miranda applies a mask at night, since that is much more nourishing and hydrating that which can be a day. Is the mask Noni Glow Mask, which increases the hydration of the skin, strengthening her, and finish by smoothing as combat expression lines. It is made with lime, caviar, and plum to ensure a skin soft and bright.

Hydrating mask, Kora Organics.

