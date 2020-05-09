Miranda Kerr reveals in Instagram’s new tool facial massage that you’re not going to stop using

For several seasons, stones and minerals have become basic skin care. We do not stop hearing about those jade rollers or quartz pink both have been out of fashion and are already a step in the routine facial that claims between a cream and a serum. But, apparently, are not the only effective tools for the massage facial.

This has been confirmed Miranda Kerr through its account of Instagram this weekend. Following in the footsteps of many of the celebrities during the quarantine, Miranda wanted to show his followers what is your secret to a smooth skin and juicy. And far from creams or treatments more specific, and I’m sure also, this discovered tool facial massage: a heart of rose quartz.

And that is, the minerals will continue to be lauded for the properties that have been shown to have on the skin. In particular, the rose quartz helps to eliminate puffiness and toxins, promotes circulation and helps to smooth out the wrinkles by smoothing the skin. These are just some of the reasons why Miranda Kerr it is proclaimed fan of this mineral, so much so, that you have created in your signature of beauty Kora Organics this new tool with the shape of a heart of massage facial.

In the video, the model explains how it is used and lets see how the recesses, corners and curves of the heart they are best suited to the different face shapes of what they can do rolls and traditional, in addition to exerting more pressure. In addition, their use is not only limited to the face: “Helps to relieve the tension, deflates and contouring your face,” explains the entrepreneur under the video that shows how it is used. “The rose quartz is a crystal relaxing and summoner of love. You can use all over the body and is especially good for self-massage on the pressure points to relieve stress”, explains all the functions and properties of this massager facial quartz.