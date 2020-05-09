Michelle Obama: is The ace of the democrats in front of Trump?

Netflix is a sanctuary for Michelle and Barack. Hosted the documentary, Higher Ground Productions, American Factory, and presents this 6 may, a summary of the main highlights of the launch of Becoming. If House of Cards gave the owner of Netflix, Reed Hasting, two Golden Globes and three Emmy awards, Michelle and Barack gave the third statuette documentary of the uncle Oscar with American Factory (2019).

During an interview with CBS PittsburghJoe Biden defined Michelle Obama as the vice-chair is perfect for the elections the 3 of November. Although it is shuffled candidates like Elizabeth Warren, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Tammy Duckworth, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Kamala D. Harris –interesting option for its symbiosis-indian african american– Michelle Obama is the ace of the democratic party. And the only one able to challenge the candidacy of Donald Trump in a scenario presidential sui-generis that, as I’ll discuss later, it slows down the behavior of some political variables.

She said that it preferred to stay out of the spotlight to the elections. Being this a strategic moment for its insertion, can the democrats capitalize on a behavior analogous to that of the 2008 election –overshadowed by the obama-mania– when the controversial Sarah Palin shifted the image of John McCain. To analyze the insertion of the former prime lady, I prefer to do it in relationship with Trump, Biden, and the dynamics of the scenario campaign in the US.

In a column published may 21, 2019, Trump and the risks of an economy between curvesI analyzed the situation of the united States at that time. We were at the vertex of the parabola macroeconomic, bowing to the political variables, all lights, in favor of the republican party.

Apply to Michelle Obama as vice president would be a stroke of genius for Biden. Complete the formula with a woman, taking the straight way to capitalize on the vote to african-american and female, especially when Tara Reade, who worked with him in an office in the Senate, he did break the dirty politics in the current scenario to accuse the candidate of sexual harassment in 1993, an interesting nuance in the first elections of the era #MeToo –campaign of women against sexual abuse–. Add that, according to his lawyers, there are two women more willing to lash out against Biden with new accusations.

The ideological spectrum the united states does not support analysis that transcend the polarity republican-democrat. If we delve into the main reason that puts the republican voters in favor of Donald Trump, is because it is not a democrat. His style transgressive and unconventional in the management of the election campaign of 2016 made that move, first, to the main political adversaries of his party –Ted Cruz, John Kasich– and, later, to Hillary Clinton.

From a tree butt pragmatism demonstrated the effectiveness of its strategy to become the president 45 of the US, leaving stunned those who taunted his discursive style, or perceived it as a outsider in the own ranks, republican. His projection was defined as self-centered, rough, daring, controversial, overlapping, at times, the individual interests to the party. His oratory, according to the policy of the insult, he caught in his nets opponents as the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The re-election campaign of Donald Trump began with comparative advantages. He is the current president, the man to defeat, coupled with a democratic primary overshadowed by a string of candidates of little brightness, with the exception of Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar. They were so dingy that you, Bernie Sanders, the bearer of proposals subversoras, attracted all the attention, being displaced by a coalition against you, linked to the idea that entronizaba communism –democratic socialism– in the united states. Buttigieg outlined the vision of the senator from Vermont as well: “Sanders believes in a revolution inflexible that leaves out the majority of the democrats and not say, to the majority of americans”.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden should contend the 3 November. Barack Obama –the activist par excellence of the democratic– summed up the mission of Biden in a statement: “Joe has the character and experience to lead us in one of our darker times, and to heal us in a long recovery and I know that he is surrounded with good people.”

In electoral matters it is difficult to establish an objective analysis of the current state of affairs. But I will try to dissect the variables that can influence on the upcoming elections and include the loyalty policy, the economic voting, the vote to custom, the vote of anger, or moved by the inertia.

Political loyalty is a strength of Trump: it is a tradition that the rows republican is cohesionen.

The economy stays still as a fortress, as the country was passing through a moment of splendor when he began the health crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 and the imaginary lives on in the minds of the voters.

The surveys begin to shed criticism of the President in the management of the pandemic. And even when the deaths exceed the 68,000, and 30 million people apply to receive unemployment benefits, the impact on voters is not conditional on a reversal of your vote, because it is responsible for the current situation to the COVID-19, China, and the World Health Organization (WHO). Please add that, if we translate in the light of the Theory of Systems, the voter still does not exist a perception of crisis, only fault social.

The inertia in the vote is a category constructed by appealing to the physical.

We may find ourselves in the midst of the crisis and anarchy that is the behavior of the system, it is difficult that there is a vision that is congruent of the real causes, therefore, the tendency is to prime the inertia of thinking.

The democrats ‘ victory in the presidential elections will depend, grosso modothe behavior of these variables. There is little time for the voter to distance themselves from the object of analysis and change your point of view. If today the democrats will win the elections, obey him, not a victory for Biden, but a defeat for Trump.

Joe Biden had his best time in the elections of 2016, but is not introduced in them by the death from cancer of his eldest son a year before. However, your current image does not seem to impact as yesteryear, was undecided in the primary, forgetting ideas, and coming to leave sentences unfinished.

Some surveys put Donald Trump and Joe Biden tied or show superiority democrat. Arriving Quinnipiac University to predict a win for Biden in the state of Florida, 46 to 42%. For democrats, the political career of Donald Trump is finished. But its electoral base and places it next to Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Reagan, Ted and Franklin D. Roosevelt, as one of the near great presidents in the history of the united states. Not missing historians such as Max Boot who thinks it is only behind with James Buchanan, Franklin Pierce and Warren Harding.

If we analyze the results of the election of presidents who were elected in times of crisis: James Madison won in 1812 in the midst of war; Martin Van Buren lost the 1840’s, a result of the economic depression; Abraham Lincoln won his second election in 1864 while in Civil War; Herbert Hoover lost in 1932 due to the Great Depression front, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, winner, on, in 1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944; James Carter was defeated by Ronald Reagan in 1980, among other factors, by the slow economic recovery from the 70’s.

The election of 2020 will be historical, in the midst of the events that pass through it. Perhaps, will seem the most close to the old politics of the NINETEENTH century that the new politicsinaugurated by Mark Hanna in 1896 and conducted with every by the political marketing of the era of Eisenhower. Will be the first convention virtual of the digital age, orphan of kisses, hugs, and strong handshakes. In them, Trump has faith in the vote of confidence of his constituents will keep him in front of the White House, while Biden could benefit from the devastating effects of the COVID-19.

The challenge for both is to conquer the will of men. A puzzle that you try to find the answer from the monumental works of Aristotle –Rhetoric– Quintus Tullius Cicero –Breviary of the electoral campaign– and the writings of Quintiliano until the present day.

Only six months of the election 2020, I am convinced that if Michelle Obama joins the presidential ticket of Joe Biden the dinamizaría, above all, by the image of an empowered woman, of political experience, the partner of choice of the strategy to subvert the economic crisis of 2008.

We live in times in which, if you asked me to make an analogy historical, it is urgent to impose the spirit of national unity that prevailed after the War of 1812, defined by Benjamin Russell from the Boston Federalist (1817) as the Era of good feelings.