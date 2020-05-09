Michelle Obama describes the daily routine of your family during your autocuarentena by the coronavirus

Thus they pass the quarantine Obama 1:18

(CNN) — Netflix, teleconferences, and college classes on-line are part of the daily life of the Obama family during their autocuarentena of coronavirus, said Michelle Obama to Ellen DeGeneres in a phone call, televised, posted on Twitter.

As their daughters Malia and Sasha are in the university, the family is trying to establish a routine, said the former first lady.

“We’re just trying to structure our days,” he said. “They are all here: the girls have returned because the universities are online, so they are in their respective rooms doing their online classes.

“I think that Barack is… I don’t know where it is. I was talking on the phone in a conference call; I just finished a telefonferencia… we’re Just trying to maintain a routine, but we also have a little bit of Netflix and chill“.

Michelle Obama has advice for americans cloistered to help stop the spread of the coronavirus

Obama told DeGeneres that something good can come out of the crisis of the coronavirus, at least on a personal level.

“But on the positive side, I know for us, we have been forced to continue sitting with each other, have actual conversations, really ask questions and discover how to keep us busy without a single television or computers,” he said. “It is a good exercise to remind us that we just don’t need many of the things that we have”.