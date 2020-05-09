Michelle Obama and her documentary where she shows her role as a mother

After a successful tour with his book best-seller “Becoming: an intimate conversation with Michelle Obama“the former first lady of the united States revealed the most important images of this tour in their new documentary for Netflix “Becoming”; which will count with the participation of their mother Marian Robinsonhis brother Craig Robinson and their daughters Malia and Sasha.

In the documentary, Michelle Obama shows a space of his life shortly before laid before the public, that it is their role as a mother. When he took a leading role during the government of her husband, their small daughters, then ten and seven years caught the attention of the press and the country.

In this regard, the lawyer always prioritized her role as mother of the family, instilling responsibilities to their daughters.

“Sasha and Malia will not be living here forever, and I’m not raising children that don’t know how to make their beds. These girls have to learn to clean their own rooms, make their own beds and wash their own clothes”, said recently.

“Becoming” will also show previously unpublished pictures of your tour by more than 34 cities in the united States and exclusive interviews with Oprah Winfrey or Stephen Colbert.

This documentary is produced by the media company of the couple, Obama’s “Higher Ground Productions, in partnership with Netflix. The documentary Nadia Hallgreen is in charge of this production of more than 89 minutes.