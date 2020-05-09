Members of the cast of Riverdale will appear in a new episode of The Simpsons

Throughout all the seasons The Simpsonshas been seen to move by the series to a large number of guest artists. And now who will participate in a new chapter are three members of the cast of the series based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale.

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch they are the ones who gave voice to Bella-She, Sloan and Tessa Rose. A group of girls-rich and presumed, with whom Lisa begins to live in the episode that was titled The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds.

Reinhart, known for playing Betty Cooper in Riverdale, was the one who gave the announcement of his participation in The Simpson with a post via Instagram, in which he wrote:

It is really an incredible and surreal blessing that you have been able to participate in one of the programs of television’s most iconic ever made.

While Camila Mendes (Vanessa Lodge in Riverdale, commented:

Never in my life thought that I would give voice to a character from The Simpsons, but here we are!! I am I, @lilireinhart and @madelame playing bad girls, and annoying 8 year old.

The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds part of the season number 31 The Simpsons, and will be broadcast next may 10 at 8 p. m., in the City of Mexico would be at 7 pm on FOX.

This is the first image of the new characters that will feature the voice of Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes: