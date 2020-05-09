McKayla Maroney underwent surgery, plastic surgery and so looks today – Sports

Your face of discontent at receiving a silver medal in the competition of gymnastics in London 2012 made it viral. The gesture made her the icon of the contemporary era and the Olympic Games: an athlete who in the world would have forgotten the short time had it not been for the internet. McKayla Maroney it was one of the main members of the olympic team of gymnastics in the united States, and it is certain that the meme McKayla is not impressed swept in such a way that even the same Barack Obama posed in his time with her doing the same expression.

At this point, four years later, Maroney is disappeared from the sporting map. He didn’t go to Rio 2016 and raised questions about his whereabouts.

The young man suffered a serious injury recently and had to retire from what he loves most. After retirement, he underwent a couple of plastic surgeries to increase her bust and buttocks and the results presumed in Instagram, which has become the new channel of communication with all those who were impacts with their routines, in love of physical and laughed at the meme and gave it life.

