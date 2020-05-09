McKayla Maroney, of gymnast viral in London in 2012 to star of Instagram | News, Fashion

“That girl that fell in the Olympic Games”. This phrase describes himself on Instagram McKayla Maroney, the gymnast who became viral in the 2012 Olympic Games after twisting the gesture to receive the silver medal in show jumping foal. Your face of reluctance was baptized as a ‘McKayla is not impressed’ (McKayla is not impressed) and the meme traveled through the Internet. Maroney, was part of the american team that, during the London Games were dubbed “Fierce Five” (something like the ‘five fierce’ in tribute to the series The Magnificent Seven). The young woman stole headlines at the time for its exercise, perfect, but, above all, by the fault of his unfortunate fall in the final and his subsequent grimace viral that catapulted him to fame. The Tumblr McKayla is not impressed published endless jokes photosepeando the face of the gymnast in all sorts of situations: on the side of Usain Bolt, at the wedding of the duke and duchess of Cambridge or by visiting the wall of China. The girl, who was 16 years old at the time, took it with humor the taunts interneteras and even walked the soundstages of tv joking about it and did not hesitate to pose next to Obama twisting the nose.



Four years after his moment of glory your name comes to the media despite not competing in Rio (the team of five gymnasts only two –Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman– have competed). The past month of February Maroney announced that he was leaving the gym in a professional manner and it seems that is focusing its efforts in becoming a celebrity outside of the sport. Already is a star in the social network (has more than 500,000 followers on Twitter and exceeds one million on Instagram) and recently announced to his followers that is preparing for your musical career. Beyond for its first foray in the action and for being one of the protagonists of the ‘celebgate’ which affected several famous a couple of years ago, his name has recently returned to star in dozens of articles that will examine your spectacular physical change in these years and speculate with the possibility that it has gone under the knife to achieve it. She has always refused and even published a photo on their profile in which he claimed ironically that he had not done any retouching. Thing that not the rid of it to be compared with Kylie Jenner, little sister of the clan Kardashian, which many have claimed to have a certain physical resemblance.

Beyond its uncertain musical future, everything points to their selfies and poses will continue to accrue thousands of likes, something that doesn’t sit well when he was still competing. “They were all in the plan: ‘to, for posting risqué photos on Instagram that you’re not going to help you in your career’,” he confessed in an interview with the podcast GymCastic. Now, liberated from the more strict of his career, Maroney admits that he will not leave the gym even if you don’t compete professionally. Their efforts, however, focus on take singing lessons. What we will soon see this athlete viral convertirda in the new singing sensation?

