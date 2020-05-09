Mark Hamill shows his dark side in everything that we do in the shadows Episode 2.06 Promo

Mark Hamill shows his dark side in What We Do in the Shadows episode 2.06 promo

War of the Galaxies the student Mark Hamill took to Twitter to reveal the first promotion of What we do in the shadows‘Next episode 2.06 titled” On the Run “, with the first footage of the role the protagonist guest of Hamill as the vindictive enemy of Laszlo. The new episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, may 13 on FX. Check out the video below!

Here is your # Fangtastic1stMire what we do in the shadows … Join me to get to know my family of the living dead favorite @theshadowsfx at 10 pm/E on Wednesday 13 may on @FXNetworks. #NightmaresReallyDoComeTrue pic.twitter.com/L56lkIhLPB – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) may 8, 2020

Directed by Yana Gorskaya from a screenplay by Stefani Robinson, synopsis official of the new episode says: “After that a vindictive enemy from the past appears without prior notice, Laszlo flees his home and is hiding to avoid certain death”.

What we do in the shadows the movie is based on simulated vampire 2014 of the same name that follows a group of vampires (Taika Waititi, Clement, Jonathan Brugh, Ben Fransham), who live together in modern day Wellington, New Zealand, as they perform the tasks day-to-day day-to-day life and the coexistence with other people, in addition to bringing a vampire (Cori Gonzalez-Macuer) who just passed by the group.

In the course of the second season, the vampires try to find their way in a world of parties, human of the Super Bowl, the trolls of the internet, a vampire energy that gets a promotion and gets drunk of power and, of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and murderers masked men who roam freely in the area of the Three States. What william is destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a family for the rest of your life?

Season 2 will also be presented War of the Galaxies alum Mark Hamill and MCU Benedict Wong, who are the last big names that will appear in series with the first season, with guest stars including Dave Bautista, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, Paul Rubens and Tilda Swinton, who played roles of vampires.

The series is written and produced by Waititi and Clement. Starring Matt Berry (The crowd of YOU), Kayvan Novak (Prehistoric man), Natasia Demetriou (Year friends) and Harvey Guillen (The magi)

The film won enthusiastic reviews from critics upon its release and quickly became a cult classic, international, driving to Waititi and Clement even more in the spotlight as actors, writers and directors. Since its launch, the film has had multiple sequels in development, with a sequel set in the group of werewolves that you see in the film directed by Anton (Rhys Darby, Jumanji: Welcome to the junglestill in active development, as well as a series of comedy of procedure based on the police officers seen in the film when they encounter paranormal events in Wellington.