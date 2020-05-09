Marathon of films and series with Evan Rachel Wood, star in Westworld on HBO

Three times nominated for the Emmy and the Golden globeactress Evan Rachel Wood from a long time ago comes also reaping accolades and recognition for his role in the acclaimed series Westworld of HBO, in which he plays Pains. This is not, however, the only production of the signal in which Evan participated.

And that is in the repertoire of Wood are also of the successful series True Blood, in which he gave life to the vampire Sophie-Anne Leclerq, and the mini-series Mildred Piercewhere was Veda Pierce. Which is why during the month of may, the chain has decided to celebrate this great actress with unique content in HBO GOthat includes several of her performances, both for cinema as for television. Then, the selected titles:

Simone (movie)

The film director Viktor Taransky has discovered the star of the moment: Simone, a beautiful and talented actress created in the computer. She is perfect, but it is not real and Vicktor will end up being a slave of his own creation. In this tape, Evan gives life to Lainey Christian Taransky, the daughter of Viktor, who will help your father when he is accused for the death of Simone.

Little Secrets (movie)

Wood plays the starring role as Emily Lindstrom, a 14-year-old, is an aspiring violinist in concert who spends the summer practicing for a big audition. Emily also has a thriving business: she offers to keep secrets for 50 cents. But you will soon discover that it is not so simple.

Across the Universe (movie)

This drama with music The Beatles re-imagines the united States at the end of the 1960s.The Vietnam war is the backdrop for the romance between a girl of high class, and a poor artist. Evan estelariza this musical playing the young Lucy Carrigan, a jovenpreocupada because her boyfriend is doing his service in the war and whose story is inspired by the song “Lucy In TheSkyWithDiamonds”.

King of California (movie)

The complicated life of a young woman, Miranda, whom Evan plays in this dramatic comedy, it tangles even more so when your father leaves a mental institution and tries to convince her to find a treasure. Skeptical at first, the girl eventually ends up following the game to his father, and strengthening your relationship with him.

The Wrestler (movie)

Randy “The Ram” used to be a wrestler successful but now works part time in a supermarket and attending to small fights on the weekends. After suffering a heart attack Randy begins a new life while trying to reconcile with his daughter, Stephanie, whom Evan embodied in this drama.

True Blood (series)

At a time when the vampires come to the world, a young waitress in Louisiana it is proposed to prove that not only vampires and humans can coexist, but they can find true love. In the second season, Evan plays the vampire queen of Louisiana Sophie-Anne Leclerq, who does everything possible to prevent your fortune runs out despite of the interests of vampires and humans.

Milred Pierce (mini-series)

An intimate portrait of an independent woman and divorced in the time of the Great Depression american, who is struggling to build a new life for herself and her family. In this mini-series Wood makes the role of Veda Pierce, the oldest daughter of Mildred. This performance earned him his first nomination for the Emmy.

Westworld (series)

A dark odyssey about the rise and awakening of the artificial consciousness that develops in a not too distant future. In this series, acclaimed by the public and the critique, Evan plays Dolores, a android willing to do anything to get your freedom and that of his species. With his performance Evan obtained again two Emmy nominations.