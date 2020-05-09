Maddie Ziegler says Sia is like her mother, and remembers his performance in ‘Chandelier’

The young actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler was in the program ‘The Tonight Show’ to Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night. Ziegler recalled her performance in the historic music video of ‘Chandelier’ of Sia. In addition, he said that the singer australian is like his mother.

Jimmy Fallon and Maddie Ziegler began talking about ‘Dance Moms’, the program where Sia was seen for the first time to the american actress. “She saw a show we did and then I said, ‘I want in my new music video’. At that time I didn’t know her, but then we did the video and was dying to see the result,” recalled Ziegler.

Sia liked both the performance of Maddie Ziegler decided to invite you to participate in more video clips. At the beginning nobody recognized the young actress because he always wore a wig that covered her face, but that didn’t last long. “The truth is that the video of ‘Chandelier’ has changed my life forever and now people know me on all sides”, he noted.

Almost five years after the premiere of ‘Chandelier’, Maddie Ziegler maintains a close relationship with Sia. “She is, I think, as my second mother,” revealed the 16-year-old. “Once we went to a movie theater and a girl came up to me and said, ‘Maddie, do you mind if your mother takes the photo?’. And Sia said: ‘yes, of course, that the volume’. It’s funny that people think that is my mother”, he added.

Let’s remember that Sia, last year, he gave the young man a car.

WHO IS SIA?

Sia is a pop singer from australia, 43 years. In the nineties he started his musical career. Collaborated in a band that disbanded in 1997. That same year he released his first album ‘OnlySee’, and sold thousands of copies. Now has 8 albums. Won several awards in his life, but no Grammy. Her hit ‘Chandelier’ has more than 1 900 million views on YouTube.

In planet.pe we have the songs of Sia, the latest news on his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information about the social networks of the singer.