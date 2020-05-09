Lily Collins discovers the secrets of his father in the first trailer of ‘Inheritance’

After having interpreted the wife of the author of the series of books ‘Lord of the Rings’ in the film ‘Tolkien’, the actress Lily Collins returns to the suspense movies in the first trailer of ‘Inheritance’.

The actress already has great recognition on the part of Hollywood in which suspense is concerned“only in 2019 surprised with their performance as Liz Kendall in ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ along with Zac Efron.

This 2020, seeks to make a difference not only in films of thriller, since the English actress will also participate in the series ‘Emily in Paris’.

But, it is in the first trailer of ‘Inheritance’ that may be the versatility of Collins to play a role.

The thriller directed by Vaughn Stein, known for his work in ‘Terminal’movie starring Margot Robbie, will show the family secrets that keep the parents.

The story of the film unfolds when the father of a powerful family associated with political links dies, and after his death leave to his daughter as the responsible for the economic stability of the family.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29_T1lylgTQ(/embed)

Your responsibility will be to double, because its already disappeared father has confessed a terrible secret, as well as an inheritance of evil threatens to destroy both his life and the entire world around them.

The rest of the cast of ‘Inheritance’ is complemented by Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Michael Beach, Patrick Warburton, and Mark Richardson.

The date for the premiere of ‘Inheritance’ is planned for may 5, 2020although it will be available on DirecTV of the united States from April 23.