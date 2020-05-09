Let the exposed! Kim Kardashian showed old photos of her mother Kris Jenner

Despite the fact that the mothers day is celebrated on may 10, the socialté Kim Kardashian decided to congratulate early to your mother Kris Jenner. Through the various social media platforms, Kim posted a photograph of his mother that go back to 1978. In some of the immortal photos that published appears your father Robert Kardashian. Although have not passed or four hours since you showed the picture, because there are millions of reactions that builds up.

Through your account officer Instagram the socialite gave a few words to the queen of the Jenner-Kardashian. “I This is a publication early Mother’s Day to my mother! The best mom in the whole world! I couldn’t wait to give you your gift! Live by presents a sentimental and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia, who shot her and my father in 1978,” said Kim in his post.

The story, told by Kim Kardashian

Also told, “I Bought the camera used on the day of your wedding and the photos and made an album for her. I never took those photos, so to see them brought so many tears happy! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love You beyond! And the first picture you posted of yourself in a bikini after giving birth to Rob is the MAIN GOALS! Always in everything that you do “, published Kim Kardashian full of love and enthusiasm.

The socialite showed his nearly 167 million followers how she looks her mother in a bathing suit, then get out of the pregnancy of her son Rob Kardashian. With a figure that would not have anything to envy to any woman, showed Kris Jenner. It seems that family Jenner-Kardashian happens to be in their best moments regardless of the time. the photography managed to more than 1.5 million “likes” although it has hours in the platform.

Although this family has been characterized for being one of the most media in the entertainment industry, it is also valid to say that they are very united. In the face of adversity, criticism and accusations, all the members of this powerful family tend to defend each other. Days ago his sister, Khloé Kardashian demonstrated as advocated between the Kardashian, then a user insulted his small True Thompson.