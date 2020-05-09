









There is nothing like the tips and lessons from our mothers, oh, that is a fact! From cooking recipes and discussions that strengthen us as women, until the beauty tips that have saved us and will continue to do so for the rest of our life. Surely your mom also taught you some other remedy to help you feel more beautiful, and today, I’ll tell you that I learned from my mom for inmortalizarlos and will serve more of us!

The wonder of chamomile

One of the beauty tips I learned from my mom at an early age, was the use of the chamomile tea. First in bags moistened to soothe skin by the hateful outbreaks of adolescence and after to reduce inflammation and fade dark circles. Later, he also taught me that I could spray on the hair for a few soft reflections unclear, that illuminate naturally the face without the need for dye!











Eye, do not apply the hot infusion. Before use, the tea should be concentrated and at room temperature.





Almond oil for eyebrows and eyelashes

My mom I used to apply almond oil on the eyelashes and eyebrows before going to sleep as, he said, which so grew and were kept thick. The truth, didn’t think much of it until I depilé the eyebrows to stripe –type Christina Aguilera-90’s– and I used your trick master. Not going to lie to you, after you put it in the hair for 3 weeks, I had already grown a lot!

Garlic for nails

For nothing sounds like a good idea, but it really is. This is crush a few cloves of garlic fresh and apply them on the nails (front and back) for 20 minutes, by way of a mask and before you go to swim so he won’t get any unpleasant odor. The step is repeated once a week to end up with weak nails, brittle and descarapeladas, take note. One of the great lessons of beauty that I learned from my mother (and thank you for always) although it is not the best smell.











At the end, applies a treatment for nails or gloss enamel strengthener to enhance the effect.





The power of a lipstick red

This was not a lesson in beauty only to my mom, it was also my grandmother’s! When I was little, I would ask them why they liked to paint the lips in red -a colour so strong and noticeable-and more than once I answered “the red tea lifts the mood, makes you feel stronger and able to conquer the world.” When I grew up, I understood everything and now I charge it in my bag always to get the situation that warrants it!

Avocado + egg = pelazo

Sure you already know this mask from head to toe, but my mom taught me a tip extra to get a pelazo even on the worst days, you NEED to know: Mix the avocado with the egg, apply from roots to ends and wrap with a shower cap to warm up for 20 minutes. Wash as usual and, after the conditioner, do a final rinse of alcohol-free beer. It brightness and strength-Is-G-U-R-A-D-O!











In case you don’t have beer, you can replace its use by apple cider vinegar.





The magic of vaseline

Vaseline is ideal to relieve the shedding of skin by dryness, so moisturize and exfoliate the lips with sugar, to seal the ends open, to make the perfume last longer, to erase scars, and to strengthen the tabs. My grandmother shared all of this to my mother, my mother to my and now I I to you!!! Yes, something like the lessons of mother and daughter that we learned from Gilmore Girls.

