Learn more clues about the new spin-off of ‘Arrow’

Though the series about the adventures of Oliver Queen will soon end, will not the ‘Arrowverse’, as it has been revealed at the time that it will make ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’, the spin-off of this show.

The executive producer of this project, Marc Guggenheim stated through his Twitter account that this story you will develop many decades after the events of the series.

“Andl spin-off of ‘Arrow’ takes place in 2040. Already ruin that Oliver is dead by then, so his appearance in Arrow 809 (the episode of spin-off) is not affected by what happens in Crisis (or, for that matter, the end of the series)”, wrote the executive.

The #Arrow spinoff takes place in 2040. We already spoiled that Oliver is dead by that time, so his not appearing in Arrow 809 (the spinoff episode) isn’t affected by what happens in Crisis (or, for that matter, the series finale). https://t.co/BkrFGnj6Fl — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 19, 2019

The thing about this project is that it will start as the penultimate episode of the final season of ‘Arrow’ and that will continue after ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’.

Also, ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ will be starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, although it has not been said exactly that it will treat the future series, or a release date next.

“The life back to Arrow, as you know, we’re going to have these conversations, but later”explained Guggenheim in an interview with Comicbook .

For the time being, the eighth season of ‘Arrow’ is broadcast on Warner Channel from October 15, will consist of 10 episodes, also ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ will start on the 8th of December.