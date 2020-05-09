Lea Michele surprised with their first photo pregnant

“Very grateful,” she wrote Lea Michele in a message that he has shared with his followers by posting the first photo of her pregnancy after a few days of rumors that claimed that he expected their first child the fruit of her marriage with the entrepreneur Zandy Reich, whom he married in 2019. The image it has been quite a surprise for their fans since no one expected that it was already so late in the pregnancy. In the comments there have been messages of congratulations from some of his former teammate of Glee, the series in which he jumped to stardom, as Becca Tobin, or Naya Rivera, with whom there have always been rumors of enmity. Also other well-known celebrities from the world of television and american film, including Emma Roberts, Ashley Tisdale, or Nikki Reed.



VIEW GALLERY





Lea Michele was the absolute protagonist of Glee and hung out with Cory Monteith, his co-star in the fiction produced and directed by Ryan Murphy. The actor died in 2013 in a Vancouver hotel due to a drug overdose and after several steps for rehabilitation, making it to her in the center of all the media attention. The series was not yet finished, and had yet one more season, that had to be rewritten to adapt to the tragic loss of his male lead, who also died in the fiction. She turned her pain into her first solo album, Louder, where is included her song more personal If you say sotitled for the last words that your partner had dedicated before his death. In fact, this phrase is forever tattooed on your skin and has no problem talking about the love that he felt for the interpreter that it was out of this world at the age of 31.



VIEW GALLERY





Five years later, and after a failed relationship with model and actor Matthew Paetz, Lea Michele remade his life with the businessman and the chairman of AYR Zandy Reich, with whom was promised in April 2018 and married a year later, in a romantic yet low-key ceremony was held outdoors in march. A large part of the cast of Glee went to the link and have been the great support of the actress and singer in these years.

Her career as an actress after Glee went by appearances one-off series such as Sons of Anarchy to be the protagonist of Scream Queensanother series from Ryan Murphy where he shared scenes with Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and even Ariana Grande. Also we have seen in The Greater in 2017 and last year premiered a christmas movie in Netflix. It would not be the first nor the last time that I took advantage of the theme winter for their work, since in 2011, he participated in the film New Year’s Eve, where shared plot with Ashton Kutcher, and we saw it in a role where he could demonstrate his skills as a singer in addition to actress. In addition, in 2019, released its third studio album, Christmas in the City. He has also worked in the theatre, though, based in Los Angeles, you can no longer see in Bollywood films but in the Hollywood Bowl, where last year she played princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid.



