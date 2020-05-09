Kris Jenner is willing to join to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

“/>

If Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson come back to reconnect, their mother Kris Jenner will get all the recognition. That’s because the matriarch of the family Kardashian-Jenner undertook to reconcile the parents of your granddaughter True.

A source said that the entrepreneur is encouraging Khloe to reconnect with Tristan, and although many think that he is doing it to have material for the new season of the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, many rely on their feeling about the relationship of your daughter, it is true.

“She knows that Khloe loves the father of her daughter, and like any mother, Kris wants Khloe to be happy, to forgive Tristan and welcome to your life again. Never get tired of saying that they are the perfect family when they are together.”

According to Star magazine, since the two were serving quarantine coronavirus together, they have come forward a lot more.

“There were cameras there, because the production of the program has been postponed by the crisis of health, so this has also been very helpful to your relationship,” says the informant.