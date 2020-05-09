Kim Kardashian reminds the singer that he could have been ‘aunt’ to your children

You star Keeping Up With the Kardashians he recalls with nostalgia to this famous.

¡Amigas, cheetahs, friends for always!

For nobody is a secret that Adrienne Bailon has a long history with the family Kardashian. After all, she came out with Rob Kardashian for two years before they separated in 2009.

And although the driver of The Real has had some ups and downs with the famous sisters, Rob, it seems that things are more friendly between them. To test, the number of Instagram Stories that Kim Kardashian shared about the new favorite movie North West.

“The new obsession of North! #CheetahGirls”, wrote the star Keeping Up With the Kardashiansnext to a series of clips of the classic film of the Disney Channel.