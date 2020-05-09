Katy Perry yells at the world, whether you have a boy or a girl with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. | Special Instagram

Katy Perry yells at the world, whether you have a boy or a girl with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom and her fans erupt in praise and joy, because this baby is a true blessing for both of you.

From that Katy Perry it was revealed to be pregnanthis followers have not ceased to celebrate it, because after a divorce is extremely difficult with the comedian English Russell Brand and a tumultosa relationship with John Mayer, the true love she smiled at the beloved actor who stole the heart as a pirate of the Caribbean and archer in middle-earth, Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry did not hide the great excitement of becoming a mother and has even had some practice with Flynn, the son of Orlando Bloom with his former wife, Miranda Kerrwho has created a wonderful relationship with Katy demonstrating maturity level God.

The creative announcement of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry never skimp with the good news, and as well as revealed its advanced pregnancy in a music video with an unreleased song dedicated to her boyfriend, Orlando Bloomgave a big surprise that left uncovered if she and her partner are parents of a baby girl or a child.

Following the tradition of several couples who become parentsKaty Perry organized an event intimate with their loved ones, where by means of foam, revealed the baby’s gender in just a few months you will come to the world.

If well, it was something small by the recommendations of health prohibiting events of several people, Katy Perry he shared a picture on Instagram, where it is observed to Orlando Bloom foam covered pastel pink and description : she Is a girl.

The news comes just a few weeks of that Katy Perry revealed with great regret the departure of his beloved grandmother, the family member who was closest and who supported him during his musical career.

Here the image with which Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom revealed to the world that they will have a girl: