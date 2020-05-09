Katy Perry boasts, proudly, of her belly, of pregnant

The announcement of your pregnancy in a way that is subtle and veiled, to the height of the greatness that it represents your figure in the musical universe. Katy Perry took advantage of the launch of a video clip to touch the guts of a suspicious manner and that captásemos the message: she was expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom.

Yes, we later confirmed, and, as a prize to the cunning, and even revealed that it will be a girl. Tell that to the father of the creature, which smeared her pie-pink as a victim (and an accomplice) that detail that I wanted to share with their ‘followers’.

Now, the singer has shared an image more. Though this time, has been in motion. Because it has been in a video call with her friend Cynthia Nabozny where down the waist of the pant so that comprobásemos that everything is in order. That the gut grows at a pace that you have to do that. And joked: “Definitely, he is starting to jabber”.

So, boasts of pregnancy Katy Perry in a video call.



What is certain is that the relationship between Perry and Orlando (remember that you already have a child, Flynnborn in the era in which it was a couple of Miranda Kerr) has suffered ups and downs. Even, parentheses, or interruptions, however you want to qualify. But, now, live in the moment more sweet while awaiting the arrival of his daughter.

Yes, the wedding will have to wait: things of the coronavirus…