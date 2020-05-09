Katie Holmes has the suit ms original and flattering style of the season

Updated 17/02/2020 15:02



From years ago, the suit has been raised as an option idnea to exit airy (and very stylish) in any situation. Now Katie Holmes shows us the last version of the set of jacket and pantaln and tips how to combine it properly and get a look that’s totally cool.

New York, during Fashion Week, is a autntica party. The show would not only est on the catwalk, but in all corners of the Big Apple during these das has become the real showcase of trends. One of the celebrities who has not wanted to miss the appointment, ms appointed of the calendar fashion it has been Katie Holmesone of the style icons ms highlights of the moment, and all a source of inspiracin, has attracted all eyes in an event of Zadig & Voltaire. The reason? The actress Dawson”s Creek us has stolen the heart with a look of inspiracin male worthy of admiration.

From the boom of the suits, all by 2008, there are many options that have conquered the fashionistas with the set of jacket and pantaln as the protagonist. From prints and traditional colors classical, until atrevidsimos prints and shades ms ground-breaking, as the viral two pieces from Zara on tone mustard with the Emily Ratajkowski gave the ‘s, I want’ the actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. It has now been Katie Holmes in charge of display a last version to hit the center of the target in any event. In particular, the ex of Tom Cruise has worn a costume satin of the French firm present the last month of September in the Paris Fashion Week as one of the major proposals of the collection ready-to-wear.

The interpreter has combined the nice set sky blue, jacket with lapels XL and pantaln roomy, with clothing that does not detract prominence to the piece star. In particular, a t-shirt basic tops white and some simple sandals, black bracelet. To downplay the ‘seriousness’ of the look, Katie has opted for a bag crossed with logo golden also from Zadig & Voltaire and a mix of hanging minimal.