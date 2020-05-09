Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise: mother and daughter with the same look

Suri, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, celebrated 14 years and her mom is celebrated in the middle of the confinement by the coronavirus. The most striking thing is that both mother and daughter wore the same look tie dye.

Suri Cruise the day of his birthday. Photo: IG

Katie Holmes organized a private party to Suri, the daughter she had with Tom Cruise, to celebrate its 14 years. Maintaining the isolation imposed by the coronavirus in New York city, the actress added atmosphere to a wall with the words “Happy Birthday” accompanied by different flowers such as roses and other purple that along with the letters hanging out of a trunk in which stands a small wrist. And shared on Instagram a photo with Suri back and with a crown of flowers on her head. Katie wants to preserve the image of your daughter

Suri and Katie, the same look tie dye. Photo: IG

And shortly after he shared a photo with the two (even though you do not see the faces) wearing garments, tie dye, one of the trends of the spring / summer 2020/21. Suri is a mini dress with a fade effect in shades of fuchsia and Katie, with a white t shirt and pant tie dye.

Since Suri is a girl, Katie dressed her with the same looks she. Photo: IG

“Happy birthday heart!!! I am proud to be your mother. May this year be amazing!!!”, shared Katie’s wish happy birthday to your daughter, in your account of Instagram.

Mother and daughter often share looks similar

This is not the first time that Suri and Katie share looks like. With pictures similar or the same clothes, mother and daughter usually appear lookeadas to the couple. Look: