Just like, she is the “twin sister” of Milla Jovovich, but more young

Without a doubt, genetics may play some jokes to the parents when their offspring do not inherit any trait of them while for others there is no way to deny the relationship because not only have the look, the smile or even the mole of the mother or the father, but that they are faithful copies of one of the parents.

Same thing happened to Milla Jovovich and her daughter Ever Anderson who at 12 years of age seems to be an exact replica but much younger than his mother.

Through its account of Instagram, which by the way is monitored by their parents, you can appreciate the evolution of the young actress and although of smaller already showed some distinctive traits of a Mile as his deep eyes of green, now are also identical in smile, cheekbones and even in the personality that he projects.

Just see the photo below for even thinking that it is a portrait of the youth of a Mile while also evoking its mythical role in The Fifth Element because their hair dyed a bizarre color.

Or this another couple of photos to black-and-white in which once more you can notice the resemblance between her and her mother who by the way took a belt to her father for the outfit that looks in the frame.

And to say this another time in that if it looks in haste she might even believe it is Mile with their new baby after giving birth a couple of weeks ago.

But the talents of Ever, Anderson is not only limited to be the “twin sister” of his mother and is that at his young age seems to have a promising career in the world of cinema and it is then that your very early age, made his debut as a model now also forms part of the future delivery of the seventh art.

Soon we shall see it on the big screen as the younger version of Natasha Romanoff in the new film Black Widow.

In both his role as the protagonist has not been made to wait, and that comes from the hand of Disney, and his new action movie, a remake, based on cartoon’s animated “Peter Pan”

The empire of the mouse Miguelito revealed to the actors who were part of the deal and Ever Anderson will be in charge of giving life to ‘Wendy’, the protagonist of the tape.