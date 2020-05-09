John Cena asks for marriage with Nikki Bella over Wrestlemania

Andl 16 times Champion of the WWE, John Cena, was surprised by friends and strangers after winning the battle of couples mixed Maryse and The Miz next to Nikki Bella.

All the way to Wrestlemania, Dinner and Beautiful suffered the mocking of their oponenetes this Sunday, who in reitaradas occasions expressed the view that the ‘Marine’ only thought in itself and never marry Nikki.

However, after winning the victory, John Cenain the center of the ring, asked marriage to Nikki Beautifulwho also was surprised by the situation, but accepted the proposal of the mltiple campen before the eyes of all the world Orlando.