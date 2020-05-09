Jane Fonda recycled at the Oscars in a dress that you used 6 years ago

Jane Fonda it is one of the most loved actresses in Hollywood. With a great track record, his 82-year-old can say he has seen all facets of the industry. So, with that awareness, the actress gives a great lesson to actors and celebrities more young people. For the Oscars 2020, Fonda recycled a dress that used six years ago to the red carpet Grace of Monaco at the Cannes film Festival in France.

In the ceremony, Jane presented the most important category: Best Film for Parasite. For this he was able to ask the designers for a dress made to measure or last season, instead, decided to to recycle an Elie Saab application in red and complement the look with the red coat cardinal who bought it in November 2019, and he said, it was the last garment you bought, in protest of the climate crisis we live in. “We really don’t need to keep buying”, declared that occasion. Here the look in Cannes:

In 2014 or in 2020, the 82 or the 86, Fonda looks spectacular in the same dress and demonstrates that there is no age for beautyeven in an environment like Hollywood, where looks and age unfortunately matter so much. It is more inspiring to see Jane Fonda with this vitality because no stereotype, no number should make you feel “old”.

With this use of his wardrobe, Fonda reaffirms its commitment with the environment to create awareness. For years Jane Fonda is an activist for climate change, and holds its position very firmly. This act of recycling a dress, it was just a action consistent in his ideology because he has previously defended both its ideals, who has been arrested in protests outside of the Capitol of the united States.

Already we understand why Fonda and Joaquin Phoenix are such good friends. Other than in the Oscar-2020 reaffirmed its commitment to the environment were Phoenix, who used the same costume throughout the awards season; Margot Robbie, who wore a dress of vintage Chanel; and Kaitlyn Dever, who wore a dress of Louis Vuitton made with fabric from recycled materials.