It is developing a spinoff centered on the character of Hilary Duff – Younger – Spoiler Time

While they decide the future of the return of Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff you could start to prepare for another series that will be part of the universe of Younger.

ViacomCBS is working with the creator Darren Star to develop a new comedy series centered on Kelsey Peters, character and gave it life Hilary Duff during the first 6 seasons of the series.

So far there are no clear details of the story, nor how embonará this spinoff in the history of the series that has scheduled a seventh season without a defined date of release. Some speculations claim that the episode of the presentation could be within the history of Younger and as well push this new project.