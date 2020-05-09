“It is a great challenge” – Alize Cornet sings the praises of the players of the next generation

Serena Williams, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova are just some of the players on the WTA who dominated the decade in tennis. However, the game in the tour the WTA has evolved over the years with new blood entering the sport. The former is Not. 11 of the world Alize Cornet also feels that the WTA Tour has become more competitive than ever.

Seven of the last 12 Grand Slams have been won by the upcoming stars of the WTA: Jelena Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens, Naomi Osaka-Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin. In the past three years, the stars of the next generation of the WTA have indicated a changing of the guard, as the pillars of the tour since they were not favored to win the main event.

Got really competitive – Alize Cornet

A new generation of players has taken the power and Alize explained that this new generation is very athletic, which was not the case 15 years ago.

“Being on tour for more than 15 years, I can definitely see the evolution of the game in the WTA. There is No doubt about it. I mean the girls that are hitting ever more strong. They are so full, “ said Cornet, in our exclusive interview. “Quarentennis: uniting the strings broken”

She recognized that there are not as athletic in the first place, that was not the case 15 years ago where some girls were not so athletic. Now is the case of all the players in the top 100 or top 150, I would say.

“They all play so well that it became really competitive. It was in the past, but I want to say now, you can not let go a single match, you can not let go a single set, a single point. Because all the girls are back and are playing a tennis as well, then yes it is a great challenge to stay in this level “, he added.

“And that is why I am proud to be part of the top 50 for the last 8 years. Now it is a challenge, but I am working very hard to be there and I hope that it will be so until the end of my career “, concluded Cornet.

With huge amounts of transformation and emotion, the stars of the next generation have certainly fact that the WTA tour is more competitive than ever. It will be interesting to see if the veterans can deny the changing of the guard when it resumes the tour.

Source: EXCLUSIVE: Alize Cornet opens with the victory of Serena Williams and the fusion ATP-WTA

Varun Khanna

MBA tech grad. Sport enthusiast | Writer by passion